Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.44.

GEI stock traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.31. 351,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 31.83. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

