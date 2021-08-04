Tudor Pickering Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

GEI stock traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.67. 636,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2010674 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

