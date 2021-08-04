Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

