Tutti Frutti (TFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,987.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $83,649.48 and approximately $14,987.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

