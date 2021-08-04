Tutti Frutti (TFF) Hits Market Cap of $77,649.47

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $77,649.47 and approximately $12,096.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.