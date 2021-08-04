Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,034 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Twilio worth $120,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,097,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $374.98. 47,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,999. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.15. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

