Twinci Market Cap Hits $336,615.69 (TWIN)

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Twinci has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Twinci has a total market cap of $336,615.69 and approximately $175,707.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,395.92 or 0.99992436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00844760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

