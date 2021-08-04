Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

TWTR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,414. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

