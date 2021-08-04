Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,600 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.7% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.23% of S&P Global worth $222,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.13. 60,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $436.16. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

