Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $225.82 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 4.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 1.01% of MongoDB worth $225,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $363.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $74,508,479. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

