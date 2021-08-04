Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 362,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362,300 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $142,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PYPL traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.19. 156,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The firm has a market cap of $318.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

