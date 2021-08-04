Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 157,046 shares changing hands.

TYMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,429.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

