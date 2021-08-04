Tyme Technologies (TYME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

TYME stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 7,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,364. The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 639,400 shares of company stock worth $815,211 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

