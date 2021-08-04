U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

