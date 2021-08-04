U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.89. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 2,176 shares trading hands.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $731.80 million, a PE ratio of -139.57 and a beta of 3.26.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.