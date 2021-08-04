UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,770 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,393.55 ($18.21) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,417.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £36.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders have acquired 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968 over the last 90 days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.