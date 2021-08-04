UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €81.86 ($96.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 391.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €83.15.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.