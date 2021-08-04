UBS Group Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.87.

BABA opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.52. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

