UBS Group Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to “Buy”

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

