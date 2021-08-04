UChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,622.15 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. UChain has a market cap of $35,622.15 and $2,694.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

