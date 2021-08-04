UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

