UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $353,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $503.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

