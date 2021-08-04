UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UGI traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 796,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

