UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.90

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 510085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

