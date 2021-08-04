Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

ULTA opened at $346.66 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.29 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

