Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.52.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
ULTA opened at $346.66 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $191.29 and a 12-month high of $356.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.69.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
