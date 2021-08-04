Ultra Price Hits $0.57 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $160.13 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,364.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.44 or 0.01375451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00353551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00149050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002274 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.