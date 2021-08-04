Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.63% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,218 shares of company stock worth $320,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

