Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Buys 7,687 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ULBI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,182. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultralife by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

