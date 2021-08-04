UMA Market Capitalization Tops $583.75 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $9.40 or 0.00023784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $583.75 million and $41.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.00901520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00095373 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,046,066 coins and its circulating supply is 62,113,414 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

