Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.19

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $347,802.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00037699 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

