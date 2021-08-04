Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Under Armour by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 523,284 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.