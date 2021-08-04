Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $33.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 398,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,272,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Under Armour by 273.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 125.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.