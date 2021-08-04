Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been given a $26.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.