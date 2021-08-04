Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.92% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

