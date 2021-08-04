Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

