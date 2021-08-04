Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Under Armour by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.