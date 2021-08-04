Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $33.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

