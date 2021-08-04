Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $38.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.40% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

