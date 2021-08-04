Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

