Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNBLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.95. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

