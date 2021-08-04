Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Shares of UNICY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 43,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,965. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

