Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,440.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $17.69 million and $62,440.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00099100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,488.28 or 0.99933533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.83 or 0.00852413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.