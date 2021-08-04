UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.57 ($13.61).

UCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

