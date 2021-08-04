Unido EP (UDO) Reaches Market Cap of $7.30 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 157.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $2.41 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

