Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $9.79 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $41.70 million and $22.28 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $9.79 or 0.00024873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00260697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

