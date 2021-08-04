Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,185 ($54.68). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,155.50 ($54.29), with a volume of 1,969,725 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,735.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

