Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.71. 83,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.77. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.