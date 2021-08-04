uniQure (QURE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

7/27/2021 – uniQure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $27.46 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

7/27/2021 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

7/26/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/21/2021 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

7/1/2021 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

6/14/2021 – uniQure is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

QURE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 191,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $13,961,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 371,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

