Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $109,162.01 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and $227,279.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109,162.01 or 2.74281193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 71% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

