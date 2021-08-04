Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Up 6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.39. 5,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 230.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Unisys by 25.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

